Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

TRNO stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.