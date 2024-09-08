TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.65 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $91.65 million and $3.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00042198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,440,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,934,791 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

