TD Securities Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.66. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

