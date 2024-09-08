TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,368 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

