TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $297.24. 293,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

