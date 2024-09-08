TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 115,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.45. 9,197,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

