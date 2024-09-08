TAP Consulting LLC Has $970,000 Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOI remained flat at $52.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,642. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.