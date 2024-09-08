TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.76. The company had a trading volume of 409,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,294. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

