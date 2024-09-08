TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

