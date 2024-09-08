T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

