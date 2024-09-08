SUNDOG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $240.35 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $240.35 million and approximately $114.40 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,583,720 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.24398213 USD and is up 12.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $114,519,216.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

