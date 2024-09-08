Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.12

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.58 or 1.00000316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023814 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

