Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $211.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.68. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

