Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $10.91 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $448.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.42. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

