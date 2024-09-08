Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5,376.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,910 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $88,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
