Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5,376.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,910 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $88,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

