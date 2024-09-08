Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,673,315 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,673,315 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $58,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

