Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 321,362 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5,712.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.17 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $65.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

