StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

