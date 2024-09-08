Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $85.41 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $85.41 million and $13.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02206129 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $19,456,578.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

