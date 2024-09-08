Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,246,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

