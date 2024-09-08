Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

Solventum stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

