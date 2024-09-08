SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $569.02 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $569.02 million and $123,598.35 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008947 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.51 or 0.99810629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46957003 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $92,290.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

