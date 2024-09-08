Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.13. Sims shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 262 shares traded.
Sims Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a Dividend King?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.