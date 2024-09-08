Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as low as C$4.56. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 233,561 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM
Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.8 %
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3949192 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.