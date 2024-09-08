Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.71).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,976.74%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
