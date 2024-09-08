Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,778. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

