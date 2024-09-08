Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.85

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.60). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.62), with a volume of 767,365 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.77. The company has a market capitalization of £971.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,309.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 5,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,343.20). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

