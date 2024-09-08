Robert W. Baird Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $53.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of CNM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

