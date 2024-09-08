REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. REV Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of REV Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

