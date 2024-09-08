Request Price Hits $0.0966 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $74.25 million and approximately $587,711.81 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008647 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,300.27 or 1.00086316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09586472 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $986,576.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.