Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,691 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $902.71. 3,439,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.