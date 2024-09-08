RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.83 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

