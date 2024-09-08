RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.
RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.83 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RAPT Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.