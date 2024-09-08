QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164,234.10

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,234.10 and $1,493.28 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.96 or 1.00628899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019777 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,166.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.