Prometeus Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00009353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $97.99 million and $468,259.48 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

