Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $31.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Progyny has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

