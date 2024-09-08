Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.