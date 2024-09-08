Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.97. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

