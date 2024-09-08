Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $319,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,201. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

