Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $389,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 318.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,093. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.83.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

