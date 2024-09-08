Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 8.5 %
PRAX opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.21.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
