Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,430.84 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $96.81 million and $5,430.84 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08330835 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,435.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

