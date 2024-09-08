Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

