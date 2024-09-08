Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $478,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 362.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of AbCellera Biologics worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL opened at $2.39 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

