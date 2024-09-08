Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.