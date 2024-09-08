PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $199,963.21

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $29.46 million and $199,963.21 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.37589306 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $283,632.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

