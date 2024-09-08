PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

Shares of PD stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

