Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

ONT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.10).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.77. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.37 and a beta of 0.79. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.02).

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £1,107,649.64 ($1,456,475.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 414 shares of company stock worth $44,814. Company insiders own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.