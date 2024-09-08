Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.
