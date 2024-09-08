Oppenheimer Trims Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Target Price to $5.00

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pinstripes Price Performance
PNST stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Pinstripes has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.00.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pinstripes
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
