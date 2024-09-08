Oppenheimer Trims Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Target Price to $5.00

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinstripes Price Performance

PNST stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Pinstripes has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.00.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinstripes

Pinstripes Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNST. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

