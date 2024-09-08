Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.78 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $352.43 million and $6.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.96 or 0.04181147 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00042239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05029849 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,769,899.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

